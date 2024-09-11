Pakistan reports fifth case of mpox in KP

KP health minister calls on centre to improve screening system

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 11 Sep 2024 22:49:18 PKT

(Web Desk) - Pakistan on Wednesday reported its fifth case of mpox virus from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Provincial Health Minister Qasim Ali Shah released a video message to confirm the development. He said the latest case happened when the patient landed at the Islamabad International Airport on September 7.

Then he reached Peshawar where he stayed at a hotel before seeking medical treatment at a private clinic.

The patient, who has since been quarantined at his home in Lower Dir, had limited contact with others after his arrival. He did not meet any relatives and had no significant interactions outside of the individuals on his flight.

“The patient has been quarantined at his house in Lower Dir,” the minister said, adding that he did not meet any relatives after arriving from Saudi Arabia.

The surveillance of the patient is being done by the Lower Dir district health officer (DHO).

“The patient’s symptoms are improving; his family members have been made aware of the spread of infection,” Shah said.

It is a shame that the mpox patient left the biggest airport without being screened,” Shah said. “There must be so many patients that leave the Islamabad airport every day and go elsewhere in the country”.

He also urged the federal government to improve its screening system to avoid further cases of this nature.