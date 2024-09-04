Man tests positive for Congo virus in Quetta

Man tests positive for Congo virus in Quetta

He was being treated in Fatima Jinnah Institute

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 04 Sep 2024 04:11:27 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) – A 55-year-old man was diagnosed with Congo fever in the City, Dunya News reported.

The patient was admitted to Fatima Jinnah Institute. On suspicion, his blood sample was sent to a laboratory for Congo virus.

According to the hospital administration, the blood reports confirmed that the patient has Congo virus. He was being treated in an isolation ward of the institute.

Read More: Congo fever claims another life in Quetta

The health experts have advised people, particularly those dealing with livestock to take precautionary measures to avert this deadly fever.

Last year in Quetta, several cases of Congo fever were detected and some of them lost their lives to the deadly virus.

