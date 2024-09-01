Fourth mpox case reported in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The number of mpox cases in Pakistan on Sunday rose to four after a case was confirmed in Peshawar, capital city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Public Health Director Dr Irshad Ali Roghani said medical team at Peshawar Airport transferred the patient to the Police and Services Hospital (PSH) after he showed symptoms during the screening.

His pathological tests were conducted and the Public Health Reference Laboratory confirmed mpox in the patient, he explained.

Dr Roghani said that the patient was in a “stable condition” and was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

He confirmed that the patient belonged to the Peshawar district — with this being the fourth confirmed case of mpox in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“No local cases have been reported so far,” he stated, adding that the province’s health department had “created an integrated surveillance and response system for mpox”.

The health ministry had clarified earlier that the first mpox case detected in Pakistan was of the clade 2 variant. A second case was confirmed last week, with the patient also detected at the Peshawar airport.

The third case came to light on Saturday after medical personnel at Bacha Khan International Airport identified two travellers displaying symptoms of the mpox virus.