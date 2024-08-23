29-month girl tests positive for polio virus in Hyderabad

The patient was vaccinated against the virus, administered with polio drops

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) –A polio case has surfaced in the city as a 29-month girl is found diagnosed with polio virus after her reports returned from Islamabad with the conformation of the presence of virus in her samples.

The infant from Liaquat Colony fell ill with loss of weight day by day. On suspicion, her samples were sent to a laboratory in Islamabad, which found polio virus in her samples.

Hyderabad District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Lala Jafar reported that the girl's samples were sent to Islamabad after suspicion of polio. The Islamabad laboratory confirmed the presence of the virus.

The DHO stated that the girl, Muneeza Zubair, had completed all her polio vaccinations, including the required drops.

However, she is currently suffering from malnutrition, and health officials are monitoring the situation closely.

