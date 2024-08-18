Study reveals creative activities boost mental health

(Web Desk) - A recent study conducted by Anglia Ruskin University reveals that engaging in creative activities, such as arts and crafts, can enhance life satisfaction to the same degree as having a job.

The research underscores the significant positive impact of creativity on mental well-being and happiness, comparable to other factors like age and health.

Analysing data from the UK's Taking Part survey, which tracks participation in cultural and sports activities, the study found that 37.4% of the 7,182 participants had engaged in crafts over the past year.

Those involved in artistic activities reported heightened happiness and a sense of meaningfulness in their lives, on par with individuals who are employed.

The study considered various factors including age, health, and employment status, concluding that creative pursuits substantially contribute to life satisfaction and well-being.

Dr. Helen Keyes, a lead researcher, highlighted that crafting provides a profound sense of achievement and self-expression, potentially offering greater satisfaction than traditional employment.

The findings suggest that increasing access to creative activities could significantly improve public mental health by fostering greater happiness and a sense of purpose.

