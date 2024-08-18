Not a single case of mpox reported in Punjab: health minister

(Web Desk) - Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said the Punjab government has issued an alert with regard to mpox, adding not a single case of the disease has so far been reported in Punjab.

Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said World Health Organisation's SOPs will be followed for diagnosis and treatment of Monkeypox.

On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a working group meeting was held to review the situation of Monkeypox virus under the chairmanship of Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir.

Instructions were issued to alert and provide advanced training to healthcare staff of isolation wards of six selected government hospitals to IPH.

First, healthcare workers in isolation wards will be vaccinated against Monkeypox. Khawaja Salman Rafique said that SOPs are being drawn up to respond to cases of Monkeypox.

Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir said that there is no danger regarding Monkeypox but ‘we must be careful.’

Instructions have been issued to airport authorities to screen passengers for Monkeypox and IPH has been directed to make master trainers in this regard.

Special Secretary Muhammad Iqbal, Additional Secretary Dr Yunus, Additional Secretary Dr Waseem, Director CDC Dr Yadullah, Dr Jamshed from World Health Organisation, Dr Khalil and other officials participated in the meeting.