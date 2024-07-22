Gules used in eyelash can pose serious health risks, warn experts

Serums can result in loss of fat tissues around the eyes, making them look hollow and dark

(Web Desk) - While eyelash extensions are trending, are they worth getting? Experts have revealed the adhesive in these artificial eyelashes may pose serious health risks for our eyes.

While the purpose of our eyelashes is to protect the eyes from any airborne particles that may cause infections, these extensions are used to make them look thicker and longer for fashionable makeovers.

Eyelash extensions are individual fibres made from silk, hair from mink or horse, plastic, or nylon. They are attached to our lashes using an adhesive or glue, which can result in various issues.

According to one research, about 40 per cent of women reported having an allergic reaction to the glue and over 60 per cent reported keratoconjunctivitis, which is inflammation of both conjunctiva and cornea at the same time.

Furthermore, reports suggest that consumers were sold nail glue instead of the one meant for eyelashes, which has serious risks as it is much more potent.

Eyelash adhesives can also reportedly increase the risk of cancer.

One study found that 75 per cent of the 20 professional glues released formaldehyde, a cancer-causing chemical. Additionally, four of the 17 consumer glues also had the chemical.

Notably, some of the glues did not mention formaldehyde in their ingredients.

The eyelash glue also contains preservatives which can result in conjunctivitis and conjunctival erosion, which can affect a person's eyesight and cause pain.

In this condition, the epithelium, the cells on the cornea's surface, loosens from the layer below it.

According to The Conversation, the most common issue caused by eyelash extensions is blepharitis - irritation or inflammation of the eyelids, due to the build-up of bacteria.

Additionally, poor hygiene conditions at salons can also cause lash mite infestation. Eyelash extension removal, even by professionals, can deteriorate the health of natural lashes.

Some people have also started using eyelash serums which contain prostaglandin. These serums are becoming increasingly popular as they claim to increase the thickness, length, and darkness of natural lashes. However, they can still pose health risks.

These serums can result in the loss of fat tissues around the eyes, making them look hollow and dark circles worse. They can also change the colour of the irises permanently.

