Govt dissolves Punjab Healthcare Commission

Govt dissolves Punjab Healthcare Commission

Notification issued

Follow on Published On: Fri, 19 Jul 2024 03:43:11 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Punjab government on Thursday dissolved Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) under Punjab Healthcare Commission (Amendment) Act, 2024.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED) has issued a notification for dissolving the commission.

Following the decision of the provincial cabinet, the competent authority removed seven existing commissioners of the Board of Commissioners (BoC), Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) under the provisions of Section 6(1) (a) of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (Amendment) Act, 2024.

They include Justice (Retd) Bilal Khan, Dr Talat Afza, Dr Riaz Ahmad Tasneem, Sami Ibrahim, Dr Muhammad Shafiq Pitafi, Dr Azim ud Din Zahid Lakhvi, and Hamesh Khan.

Earlier, one of the members of the Board of Commissioners, Salman Siddique, had tendered his resignation and another commissioner, Dr Umar Farooq Khan, had died.

