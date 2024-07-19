500 corrupt employees of health dept identified, says minister

500 corrupt employees of health dept identified, says minister

Their names to be revealed soon

Follow on Published On: Fri, 19 Jul 2024 03:30:58 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Primary and Secondary Healthcare Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir has said 500 workers of health department involved in millions of rupees corruption have been identified, adding their names will soon be revealed.

The health minister disclosed this while speaking at a meeting of Punjab Health Reforms Roadmap held at the Project Management Unit Gulberg.

The health minister said that 93pc BHUs and RHCs across the province have medical officers.

The matters relating to primary health facilities, family planning, immunisation campaign, hepatitis, TB control programme and availability of medicines in hospitals were discussed in the meeting.

He said that 93pc of the target of immunisation campaign has been achieved in Punjab, on which he congratulated the health department team.

Kh Imran Nazir has directed that projects for revamping all jail hospitals should be prepared soon and availability of medicines in hospitals should be ensured.

He said IRMNCH and PHFMC would be strengthened with introduction of new model. The provincial health minister has asked for the last five-year performance of IRMNCH and its next one-year plan.