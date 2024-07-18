Unexpected everyday habits that cause back pain

Back pain can occur suddenly or be a long-term issue lasting for years

(Web Desk) - No matter how you lie, sit or stand, the ache can persist. Often, it's cause can be something serious link an injury, slipped disc or sciatica.

But according to Mobility Expert Lee Cartwright, some common everyday habits could be causing your sore back or making it worse.

“Back pain can occur suddenly or be a long-term issue lasting for years," the expert at Mobility Solutions Direct explained.

"Back pain can vary widely, affecting either a specific area or spreading across the entire back, the buttocks, legs, or abdomen.

"The reasons for back pain can differ widely, so it is important to be aware that these every day habits can lead to chronic pain in your back muscles and spine.”

It makes sense that some of these habits - like lack of exercise - might make you more prone to back pain.

But others - like eating too much sugar or drinking too little water - you may find surprising.

YOU'RE DEHYDRATED

Drinking too little water might leave you with more than a dry throat, according to Lee.

"This can result in movement becoming difficult, stiff, and painful."

Lee's advice?

Make sure you're sipping on plenty of water throughout the day, ven if you're not thirsty.

An easy way to increase your fluid intake too is to load up of fruits and veggies - they contain more water than you think.

YOU'RE SLEEPING ON YOUR STOMACH

Your sleep habits can have a domino effect on your waking moment, Lee went on, especially if you're a stomach sleeper.

“Sleeping on your stomach can cause back pain, as it places significant strain on the muscles and joints of your spine, flattening its natural curve and compressing your vertebrae," the mobility expert explained.

"Additionally, it forces you to turn your neck, potentially causing neck and upper back pain, as well as pins and needles."

It can seem easier said than done to not fall into the sleep position you find most comfortable.

But Lee shared some advice for getting there.

"To alleviate this, try gradually transitioning to sleeping on your side and back.

"When sleeping on your side, placing a pillow between your knees can help keep your spine aligned.

"For back sleepers, a pillow under the knees can offer similar results.”

YOU'RE NOT EATING ENOUGH PROTEIN

According to Lee, your diet can also play a role in whether you're left with an aching back.

“A lack of protein can hinder your body’s ability to maintain and repair muscle tissue, making your back muscles more vulnerable to strain and fatigue, which can result in pain," he explained.

"It can also weaken connective tissues, increasing the risk of back injury. Protein-rich foods help your body to grow and repair."

Lee advised you add salmon and sardines to your diet for the omega-3 fatty acids, while skinless, boneless chicken breasts will give you a dose of protein.

YOU HAVE A SWEET TOOTH

Another diet mistake you might be making is reaching for too many sweet foods.

“Eating too much sugary snacks can lead to problems with back pain," Lee explained.

"Consuming too much sugar can trigger chronic inflammation, especially in areas with poor blood circulation.

"This makes joints and the back particularly vulnerable to pain and inflammation."

He also advised you opt for more vegetable and whole grains.

YOU'RE NOT MOVING ENOUGH

Though sometimes an odd movement can send your back into agonising spasms, often moving too little can cause some soreness too.

Lee said: “Being inactive for too long can weaken your back muscles and reduce your overall fitness, increasing stiffness, pain and discomfort in your back.

"Regularly exercising strengthens your muscles and structure around the spine which will reduce how often and how long your back will be in pain."

YOU'RE SLOUCHING OVER YOUR DESK

It's hard to resist the inevitable slouch over your laptop if you're working an office job.

But, according to Lee: “Leaning forward and staring at our computer while working can place considerable stress on the lower back, causing the muscles and ligaments to overstretch.

"This can result in muscle damage around the spine, leading to inflammation and muscle spasms."

YOU'RE STRESSED

Chances are, your stress could be making your back pain worse.

“When the mind experiences stress, it sends signals to the body indicating danger, which in turn stabilises the muscles around the vertebrae.

"The muscles then relax and make them vulnerable to misaligning, leading to spinal pain."

Slashing your stress levels can be easier said than done.

But Lee advised you set aside at least an hour per day to focus on relaxing activities.