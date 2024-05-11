Study shows spending time with dogs reduces stress

Positive effects on participants' mood and brain wave patterns

(Web Desk) - A recent study conducted by researchers from Konkuk University, South Korea, has shed new light on the benefits of spending quality time with dogs.

Published on March 13, 2024, in the open-access journal PLOS ONE, the study suggests that interacting with dogs can reduce stress levels and enhance brain wave activity associated with relaxation and concentration.

Led by Onyoo Yoo and colleagues, the study aimed to investigate how various interactions with dogs impact individuals' mood and physiological responses.

Unlike previous studies that often focused on broad assessments of mood or hormone levels, this research sought to analyze the specific effects of different activities, such as playing, grooming, and feeding, on participants' well-being.

To conduct the study, 30 adult participants engaged in eight different activities with a well-trained dog, including playing with toys, giving treats, and taking photos.

Electroencephalography (EEG) electrodes were used to measure participants' brain wave activity during these interactions, while subjective emotional states were recorded immediately afterward.

The findings revealed significant positive effects on participants' mood and brain wave patterns. Playing with and walking the dog led to an increase in alpha-band oscillations in the brain, indicating a state of relaxed wakefulness.

Meanwhile, activities such as grooming, massaging, and playing resulted in heightened beta-band oscillation strength, associated with increased concentration. Overall, participants reported feeling less fatigued, depressed, and stressed following dog-related activities.

While some participants did not have pets of their own, their fondness for animals likely influenced their willingness to participate, potentially introducing bias into the results.

Nevertheless, the study highlights the potential for targeted animal-assisted interventions in the future, based on the specific physiological effects of different activities.

This research contributes to our understanding of the therapeutic benefits of interactions with dogs and underscores the importance of incorporating such activities into healthcare and educational settings.

As animal-assisted interventions continue to gain recognition, studies like this provide valuable insights for designing effective and tailored programs aimed at promoting well-being and reducing stress.

