Britain launches artificial pancreas for type 1 diabetics

(Web Desk) – Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) has rolled out world-first ‘artificial pancreas’ that will help tens of thousands of children and adults living with type 1 diabetes across England.

According to NHS website, the ground-breaking device continually monitors a person’s blood glucose, then automatically adjusts the amount of insulin given to them through a pump.

Local NHS systems started identifying eligible people living with type 1 diabetes who health chiefs believe could benefit from the Hybrid Closed Loop system – sometimes called an artificial pancreas – from April 2. There are currently 269,095 people living in England with type 1 diabetes.

The technology will mean some people with type 1 diabetes will no longer need to inject themselves with insulin but rely on technology to receive this life saving medication. This can also help prevent life-threatening hypoglycaemic and hyperglycaemia attacks, which can lead to seizures, coma or even death for people living with type 1 diabetes.

“This is another example of the NHS leading the way in healthcare, rolling out these ground-breaking devices across England over the next five years. This transformative technology holds the power to redefine the lives of those with type 1 diabetes, promising a better quality of life as well as clinical outcomes,” said Dr Clare Hambling, National Clinical Director for diabetes.

“Type 1 diabetes is an easily missed diagnosis so if you are concerned about symptoms – the 4Ts – going to the Toilet, passing urine more frequently, with Thirst, feeling Tired and getting Thinner (losing weight), please come forward for support.”

NHS England has provided local health systems with £2.5 million so they are ready to start identifying patients that can benefit.

The mass rollout of the artificial pancreas builds on a successful pilot of the technology by NHS England, which saw 835 adults and children with type 1 diabetes given devices to improve the management of their condition.

Each year, the NHS in England currently spends around £10 billion a year – around 10% of its entire budget – on identifying and treating diabetes.

“The national roll out of Hybrid Closed Loop systems is great news for everyone with type 1 diabetes,” said Professor Partha Kar, NHS national speciality advisor for diabetes.

‘The device detects your glucose levels, transmits the readings to the delivery system, known as the pump, which then initiates the process of determining the required insulin dosage. This futuristic technology not only improves medical care but also enhances the quality of life for those affected.’

The National Institute of Health Care and Excellence (NICE) approved the NHS’s roll-out of the technology in December 2023.

Since the NICE announcement, NHS England has published a 5-year implementation strategy, which sets out a timeline for how local systems will provide the Hybrid Closed Loop system for eligible patients from 1 April 2024.

NICE recommends the devices should be rolled out to children and young people under 18 with type 1 diabetes, pregnant women with type 1 diabetes, and adults with type 1 diabetes who have an HbA1c of 58 mmol/mol (7.5%) or higher.

“It is incredibly exciting to see hybrid closed-loop technology being rolled out on the NHS in England for people with type 1 diabetes,” said Colette Marshall, Chief Executive of Diabetes UK.

“Diabetes is a tough and relentless condition, but these systems make a significant, life-changing difference – improving both the overall health and quality of life for people with diabetes. This really is a landmark moment and we’ll be working with the NHS and others to ensure a fair rollout that reaches people as quickly as possible.”