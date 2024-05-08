World Asthma Day observed with call for proper management

World Asthma Day observed with call for proper management

Over 340 million people globally affected by the disease

Follow on Published On: Wed, 08 May 2024 01:20:14 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - World Asthma Day was observed in Pakistan on Tuesday, with various events and activities held across the country to raise awareness about the disease and its management.

The theme for this year’s observance was “Asthma Education Empowers,” highlighting the importance of educating people with asthma to manage their condition effectively.

To mark World Asthma Day, hospitals and health organizations across Pakistan organized awareness events, free check-ups, and lung function tests for a chronic respiratory disease that affects over 340 million people globally.

Medical professionals used social media to share information and resources, and to encourage people to seek medical help if they are experiencing symptoms of asthma.

Dr. Azhar Khan, a pulmonologist at Aga Khan University Hospital Karachi speaking at a seminar said in Pakistan, asthma affects an estimated 15 million people, emphasizing the need for greater awareness and education.

“Asthma is a treatable condition, but it requires proper management and treatment,” he asserted.

In Islamabad an awareness walk was also held to raise awareness about asthma, its management, and treatment, and to empower people with the knowledge they need to control their condition and lead healthy lives.

Senior Consultant Chest Physician Dr Waqas Rasheed speaking at the rally said in our society some people consider asthma as a communicable disease and avoid the company of people who are suffering from it, adding that around 12 per cent of schoolchildren are suffering from asthma in Pakistan.

In Multan, the Department of Pulmonology at Nishtar Medical University (NMU) organized a seminar and awareness walk to mark the occasion.

Led by Dr. Azam Mushtaq, Head of the Pulmonology Department, the walk was attended by medical professionals, nurses, and students, who carried placards with information on the causes, symptoms, treatment, and prevention of asthma.

Experts emphasized the need for timely consultation with a qualified doctor upon manifestation of symptoms to prevent complications.

They also stressed the importance of regular medication adherence to control the disease, noting that asthma is a treatable condition, and with proper treatment, patients can lead a normal life.

In Sargodha district, Specialist Dr. Sikandar Hayat Warraich conducted free check-ups for asthma patients, while lung tests and medication were also provided free of charge.

Dr. Warraich highlighted the challenges faced by allergy and asthma patients during the ongoing wheat harvesting season, which has caused the air quality index to exceed 170.

