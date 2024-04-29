Cholera cases in the French department of Mayotte double in two days

Cholera cases in the French department of Mayotte double in two days

Cholera cases in the French department of Mayotte double in two days

Follow on Published On: Mon, 29 Apr 2024 17:36:23 PKT

(AFP) - Health authorities in Mayotte on Sunday said they had identified 26 cases of cholera, compared to 13 two days before, and the hospital capacity to treat patients is already stretched.

France's poorest department

“The situation at the hospital in Mayotte, in terms of human resources, is very critical, especially in emergency services,” Olivier Brahic, the director of Mayotte's Regional health agency (ARS), told a news conference.

Earlier this month authorities launched an operation against unsanitary housing, insecurity and illegal immigration in Mayotte, France’s poorest department.

Many migrants travel to Mayotte from the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is facing a cholera epidemic that killed hundreds of people last year.

On Friday the ARS said that it had identified three patients who contracted cholera in Mayotte, the first cases that originated on the island.

The three – a woman and a man and a baby who are unrelated to each other in the Koungou region – were probably contaminated through contact with a sick person who did not seek treatment.

The ten previously identified cases were people who had arrived on the island from elsewhere.

A vaccination campaign is being organised on the ground, according to the ARS, which was expecting additional medical staff to arrive Saturday, to go out in the field and encourage people to get treatment.