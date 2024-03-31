Nankana CEO Health made OSD, Shahkot MS suspended for dereliction of duty

LAHORE (Web Desk) - On the order of Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir, Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jan has made Nankana Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health, Dr Azhar Amin, an OSD for administrative negligence and incompetence whereas Shahkot MS has been suspended for not controlling the affairs of the hospital.

An inquiry was ordered against the MS. The minister issued the orders while presiding over a meeting here on Saturday.

The action was taken against the officials after a video of woman went viral on social media. The video was made by a hospital employee.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan issued immediate suspension and OSD orders on the instructions of the minister.

He said women's privacy and sanctity will be fully taken care of in hospitals.

“Our mothers, daughters-in-law, daughters come to hospitals for treatment, protecting their privacy is the primary responsibility of the hospital administration,” the minister said.

The provincial health minister explained that the video was made by an intern in the hospital and action will be taken against him.

