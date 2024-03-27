Cardamom consumption boosts appetite and fat burning

the aromatic spice also helps with inflammation

Follow on Published On: Wed, 27 Mar 2024 14:56:00 PKT

(Web Desk) - In the vibrant world of spices, cardamom emerges not only as a culinary delight but also as a superfood in the realm of health.

Recent research from the University of Texas A&M AgriLife unveils a treasure trove of benefits associated with this aromatic gem, elevating it to the status of a "superfood."

Dr. Luis Cisneros-Zevallos, a distinguished professor of horticulture and food science at Texas A&M, spearheaded the investigation into cardamom's potential beyond flavor enhancement.

The findings of this study herald a new dawn for those seeking to bolster their health and manage their weight effectively. Imagine a spice that not only tantalizes your taste buds but also aids in appetite enhancement and fat burning.

That's precisely what cardamom brings to the table. According to the research, consumption of this spice can set in motion a series of positive effects, ranging from revving up your appetite to igniting the flames of fat burning within your body.

Dr. Amit Dhingra, in charge of the Department of Horticultural Sciences, said, “Professor Cisneros-Zevallos’s research is helping us understand how different crops can affect our health. This matches the department’s goals to focus on sustainability, wellness, and ensuring we have enough food for everyone.”

The study “Cardamom Seeds Boost Energy Use and Reduce Fat in Mice by Altering Brain Signals for Fat Breakdown and Energy Consumption” was published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

But that's not all—cardamom doesn't stop at just curbing your cravings and helping you shed unwanted pounds. It also wields the power to combat inflammation, making it a formidable ally in the fight against various health woes.

Qunatity to consume

The study also provided insight into the recommended dosage of cardamom for adults, suggesting a minimum intake of 77 milligrams of its beneficial components for an individual weighing approximately 132 pounds. This equates to consuming roughly 8 to 10 cardamom pods daily.

The research shed light on cardamom's remarkable influence on specific areas of the brain responsible for regulating fat utilization within the body, as well as the mechanisms governing energy production in the liver and muscles.

Dr. Cisneros-Zevallos highlighted additional studies indicating cardamom's potential to mitigate inflammation. His analysis suggests that cardamom holds promise in addressing inflammation, a key factor contributing to numerous diseases.

He said, “We found that cardamom seeds can be used to make things healthier. They could be used in sports, healthy foods, and supplements to make better and healthier things.

With these revelations, cardamom emerges as a beacon of hope for those navigating the tumultuous waters of diet and wellness. Incorporating this humble spice into your daily regimen could be the missing piece in your quest for a healthier lifestyle.

Picture starting your day with a cup of fragrant cardamom-infused tea, not only enlivening your senses but also kickstarting your metabolism.

Or perhaps sprinkling a dash of this versatile spice over your morning oats, paving the way for a day filled with energy and vitality.

In a world inundated with fad diets and quick-fix solutions, cardamom stands as a testament to the power of natural remedies rooted in centuries of tradition.

Its efficacy in promoting weight management and overall well-being underscores the importance of harnessing the potential of Mother Nature's offerings.

So, the next time you reach for your spice rack, consider reaching for the unassuming yet mighty cardamom. Embrace its flavorful allure and revel in the myriad benefits it brings to your body and mind.

With cardamom by your side, achieving your health goals might just be within arm's reach.