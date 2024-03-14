Nurse sheds 45-kg with simplest weight loss tricks

(Web Desk) - An Australian nurse, who weighed around 115 kg, made a simple change to her diet routine and incorporated easy exercise to lose weight. She lost almost 45 kg.

Samantha Abreu, 25, a nurse from Melbourne, who struggled with her weight since she was young, transformed her health through daily walks and implemented portion control in her diet.

Samantha would often binge eat and would fill up on cereal and toast after dinner, as per Mirror. She added that she would also struggle to complete her 10-hour shifts during work due to exhaustion.

The turning point was the Covid-19 lockdown. Samantha, who was worried she didn't want to turn like some elderly patients she would see in the hospital who wouldn't be able to walk after a fall, started going for daily walks for her mental health and realised it was a "blessing" for her mindset and body.

She slowly started practising portion control, decreasing the size of her meals, and dropped almost 45 kg in one year.

"I now view food as fuel," she told SWNS.com.

By making a small change to her diet, Samantha simply reduced how much she ate. For example, instead of a pizza, she would make a wrap pizza as a healthier version.

She shared her journey of natural weight loss and diet plan on TikTok.

"It’s lovely looking stronger," she said. "I hope other people can see themselves in me and realise they can slowly start implementing change, that’s all I want," she added, as per the New York Post.

Before: 115 kg: Breakfast: Bowl of cereal/toast, Lunch: Sandwich/dinner leftovers, Dinner: Roast Snacks: Cereal, toast, fast food

Now: 68 kg Breakfast: Oats with fruit, Lunch: Greek chicken pasta, Dinner: Chicken wrap pizza. She now walks 10,000 steps daily and incorporates gym sessions four times a week with 5 km runs in her routine.

With her regimen, Samantha revealed that she feels "comfortable and safe" in her body.

