Scientists develop a sensor to detect harmful 'forever chemicals' in drinking water

These harmful chemicals found in everyday items poise risks to health

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 13 Mar 2024 15:26:49 PKT

(Web Desk) - Chemists at MIT have developed a breakthrough sensor capable of detecting trace amounts of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly known as "forever chemicals."

These compounds, found in everyday items like food packaging and nonstick cookware, pose significant health risks due to their persistence and association with various ailments including cancer and reproductive issues.

The sensor, leveraging lateral flow technology akin to rapid Covid-19 tests, incorporates a special polymer called polyaniline.

This polymer exhibits conductivity changes in the presence of protons, enabling the detection of PFAS at levels as low as 200 parts per trillion in water samples.

While this falls short of current EPA guidelines, ongoing efforts aim to enhance sensitivity through a larger-scale device capable of filtering a liter of water, potentially exceeding a hundredfold improvement.

This innovation holds promise for both consumers and industries reliant on PFAS, offering a faster and more affordable alternative to traditional detection methods, which often require costly and time-consuming laboratory testing.

If successful, the device could enable swift identification of PFAS contamination in drinking water, prompting the use of commercially available filters to mitigate health risks.

Moreover, manufacturers employing PFAS in their processes could utilize the sensor to ensure compliance with environmental standards, enhancing safety measures and reducing potential harm to ecosystems.