Childhood and adulthood adversity lead to anxiety, depression and cognitive decline

Childhood and adulthood adversity lead to anxiety, depression and cognitive decline

Adversity has key impacts on cognitive health

Follow on Published On: Thu, 07 Mar 2024 15:14:24 PKT

(Web Desk) - A study by Dr. SangNam Ahn, an associate professor at Saint Louis University, reveals the connection between childhood and adult adversity and their impact on psychiatric and cognitive decline.

The research suggests that encountering adversity during childhood may elevate the susceptibility to mental illness in adulthood.

Similarly, confronting challenges as an adult may heighten the probability of both mental illness and cognitive decline in later stages of life.

Ahn said, “Life is very complicated, very dynamic. I wanted to highlight the importance of looking into the lasting health effects of adversity, not only in childhood but also in adulthood adversity, on health outcomes, especially physical health and psychiatric and cognitive health. There have been other studies before, but this is one of the first that looks into these issues comprehensively.”

Ahn and his team analyzed data from more than 3,500 individuals over a 24-year period. They employed longitudinal data to investigate persistent traumatic incidents throughout life.

Childhood adversity experiences included instances such as financial difficulties, parental unemployment, legal troubles, repeating school years, physical abuse, and parental drug addiction.

Similarly, adult adversity-inducing events encompassed the loss of a spouse or child, exposure to natural disasters, conflicts, witnessing substance abuse within relationships, experiencing physical attacks, family members falling ill, reliance on government assistance, and facing unemployment.

Both childhood and adulthood adversity have been linked to increased risks of anxiety and depression later in life. Adults who have faced hardships are more prone to cognitive decline.

Notably, the study revealed that lower levels of adversity correlated with higher levels of education, a surprising finding for Dr. Ahn, who aims to explore how education could potentially prevent or mitigate these declines.

Initially, childhood adversity demonstrated a robust connection with cognitive decline. However, when education was factored in, this correlation disappeared.

This suggests that individuals with education might possess better coping mechanisms, reducing reliance on unhealthy habits such as smoking or binge drinking.

The study underscores the crucial role of education in health outcomes, as it correlates with improved employment opportunities, higher income, safer living environments, regular physical activity, and healthier dietary habits.

These factors act as protective measures against the adversities highlighted in the research.

Dr. Ahn advocates for open discussions about stress between clinicians and individuals. Such conversations can enhance clinicians' understanding of their patients' overall health, while shared experiences foster empathy among peers. Addressing stress openly may mitigate its long-term effects.

Highlighting the significance of proactive stress management, Dr. Ahn emphasizes the need to pay attention to stress and initiate discussions not only in clinical settings but also in everyday conversations. This broader focus aims to empower individuals in coping effectively with life's challenges.