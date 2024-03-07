Beware! cooking with gas stoves lead to risk of cancer

Beware! cooking with gas stoves lead to risk of cancer

The carcinogenic compound benzene in households utilizing gas stoves may increase the risk

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 07 Mar 2024 14:43:52 PKT

(Web Desk) - In a recent research led by Stanford University, a concerning revelation has come to light regarding the presence of the carcinogenic compound benzene in households utilizing gas stoves.

Benzene, linked to an elevated risk of leukemia and other blood cell cancers, has been found to infiltrate millions of homes during the use of gas cooking appliances.

The study indicates that even the operation of a single gas cooktop burner on high or setting a gas oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit can lead to indoor benzene levels exceeding those observed in secondhand tobacco smoke.

Published on June 15 in Environmental Science & Technology, the research also underscores the persistent nature of benzene within a home environment, with the compound lingering in the air for hours after the cessation of gas stove usage.

These findings shed light on potential health hazards associated with gas stove emissions, emphasizing the imperative for increased awareness and the implementation of measures to mitigate exposure.

Study senior author Rob Jackson, the Michelle and Kevin Douglas Provostial Professor and professor of Earth System Science at the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability, said “Benzene forms in flames and other high-temperature environments, such as flares in oil fields and refineries."

"We now know that benzene also forms in the flames of gas stoves in our homes. Good ventilation helps reduce pollutant concentrations, but exhaust fans were often ineffective at eliminating benzene exposure.”

A recent study has brought attention to the elevated indoor concentrations of the carcinogenic compound benzene resulting from the use of gas stoves, surpassing levels observed in secondhand smoke.

The research further uncovered the potential spread of benzene to various rooms within homes, particularly noting concentrations in bedrooms that exceeded established health benchmarks. Notably, residential range hoods were found to be ineffective in mitigating benzene levels, even when vented outdoors.

The study's recommendation encourages the adoption of portable induction cooktops or electric kitchenware to minimize exposure to pollutants emanating from gas stoves.

Financial incentives, such as state and local rebates and federal tax credits, are suggested to help offset the costs associated with replacing gas appliances.

This groundbreaking research marks the first comprehensive analysis of benzene emissions during stove and oven usage, revealing that gas burners emit significantly higher levels of benzene compared to electric stoves, while induction cooktops emit none.

The findings underscore the environmental and health risks associated with gas stoves and highlight the advantages of alternative cooking methods.