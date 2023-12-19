New coronavirus variant JN1 detected

New coronavirus variant JN1 detected

Experts say JN1 does not seem to be more severe or dangerous than other coronavirus variants

Follow on Published On: Tue, 19 Dec 2023 04:46:38 PKT

(Web Desk) - The coronavirus variant named JN.1 has been causing concern among health experts and the public alike.

This sub-variant, first identified in Luxembourg, is a descendant of the Pirola variant (BA.2.86), which itself stems from the Omicron sub-variant.

It carries mutations in the spike protein that may increase its infectivity and ability to evade immune responses.

Symptoms associated with JN.1 are similar to those caused by previous strains of the virus, including fever, runny nose, sore throat, headache, and mild gastrointestinal symptoms such as abdominal pain and diarrhoea.

Reports suggest that gastrointestinal problems might be more common with this newer variant, although comprehensive studies are needed to substantiate these observations.

Despite concerns about its transmissibility, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have indicated that there is no evidence to suggest that JN.1 poses a greater risk compared to other circulating variants.

The CDC also notes that while JN.1 may be better at evading our immune systems, it does not necessarily lead to more severe illness or increased hospitalisations.

Pulmonologist Dr Neeraj Gupta emphasised the importance of remaining vigilant and adhering to preventive measures against the JN.1 variant.

He said that, based on current data, JN.1 does not seem to be more severe or dangerous than other known variants.

Vaccination remains a critical defence, as vaccines have proven effective against serious infections from various strains of the virus.

"Although further research is needed to properly understand its behaviour, preliminary findings indicate that it may not be more severe than earlier variations of Covid. Still, alertness is essential,” said Dr Neeraj Gupta.

