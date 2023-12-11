Girl, 2, dies after catching rare virus from pigeon

Girl, 2, dies after catching rare virus from pigeon

Doctors don't know how she got infected

Follow on Published On: Mon, 11 Dec 2023 07:03:08 PKT

(Web Desk) - An Australian toddler has died after catching an illness rife in pigeons.

Medics still don't know how the two-year-old, who was battling leukaemia, caught the highly contagious virus.

But they think she might have got infected by touching pigeon faeces or fluids.

The girl, who wasn't identified, is only the fifth human victim of Newcastle disease since records began in 1926.

Caused by avian paramyxovirus type 1 (APMV-1), the illness causes a raft of deadly neurological symptoms including twisted necks or trembling wings in birds.

But it is uncommon among humans and typically only leads to conjunctivitis.

The toddler was admitted to the Prince of Wales Hospital in Randwick, New South Wales, after suffering cold-like symptoms, nausea and vomiting for three weeks.

She had completed her second cycle of chemo just six weeks earlier.

Medics said she had not recently travelled or come into contact with pets or sick family members.

Over the following four days, her condition deteriorated as she suffered a series of epileptic seizures.

MRI scan results did not raise anything of concern, while repeat test results for the cause of the virus also returned negative.

She was given antiviral drugs, antibiotics and anti-seizure medications to help treat brain swelling and reduce discomfort.

She died almost a month after being admitted after treatment failed to stop further brain tissue death.