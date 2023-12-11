Silent killer warning as subtle eyesight change could be something far more serious

Symptoms of high blood pressure remain hidden, so many people have condition without knowledge it

(Web Desk) - More than one in four adults in the UK have high blood pressure but have no idea about it, as the condition rarely has noticeable symptoms.

We often tend to get our health checked only when we are feeling unwell or notice some unusual symptoms - but when it comes to blood pressure, we should have it checked regularly even if we feel fine.

Healthy adults over 40 should have it checked at least once every five years

However, if you are at risk of high blood pressure, you should check it more often - ideally once a year.

This condition, also known as hypertension, is described as a silent killer as it usually has no obvious symptoms.

But for those who do experience symptoms, developing a blurred vision could be a sign of high blood pressure.

Other symptoms include nosebleeds, shortness of breath, chest pain, dizziness and headaches, explains the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

You can get your blood pressure checked at GP surgeries, some pharmacies and some workplaces too.

High blood pressure can increase the risk of coronary heart disease, stroke and kidney disease.

The BHF has shared some tips to reduce your blood pressure, including doing some moderate-intensity physical activity every day, building up to at least 150 minutes per week.

You should also try and keep a healthy weight, eat a balanced diet low in salt and high in good nutrients, especially those found in fruit and vegetables.

If you drink alcohol, you should stick within the recommended limits - no more than 3–4 units a day for men and no more than 2–3 for women.

And if the doctor prescribes any medicine, you should ensure you take it as prescribed.