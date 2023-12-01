Faisalabad Medical University hosts World AIDS Day walk

The disease is gripping more people with every passing day in Pakistan

Fri, 01 Dec 2023 11:20:11 PKT

(Web Desk) – AIDS patients are increasing in Pakistan with every passing day due to ignorance and a lack of medical examinations.

The information was disclosed by Dr. Muhammad Irfan, the Secretary General of the Faisalabad chapter Pakistan Medical Association who is also the office bearer of the Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM).

Addressing the participants of a walk organized in connection with the World AIDS Day today, he said that approximately 1.3 million people became victims of the disease last year, and currently, about 270,000 people in Pakistan are suffering from AIDS. He said the disease is gripping more people with every passing day.

The walk was organized by the Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine in collaboration with the Punjab AIDS Control Program at the Faisalabad Medical University, Faisalabad.

He said it’s a matter of grave concern that number of AIDS patients are decreasing globally and here in Pakistan the situation is different. The main reason of spread of the disease is lack of awareness and its medical examination, he said adding people consider this disease a stigma. It is a misconception that only sexual relationships are the main cause of this disease. The infected blood transfusions and the use of used syringes also contribute to the spread of the disease.

President of Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine, Professor Dr. Amir Shaukat said it was need of the hour to create awareness among masses ensuring annual tests for the AIDS. He said whenever blood transfusion is required, AIDS test must be performed.

He said the AIDS is completely curable and people should not avoid undergoing medical examinations.

Punjab AIDS Control Program, Faisalabad, head Dr Nazia said the AIDS Control Program ensuring the facilities of free medicines and necessary tests. She urged people infected with AIDS to visit their office free tests and medicines.

