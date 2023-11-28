New strain of swine flu found in humans in UK

New strain of swine flu found in humans in UK

UK health agency says the virus strain found in pigs was detected in a person

(Web Desk) - The UK Health Security Agency (HSA) said the virus strain found in pigs was detected in a person with mild respiratory symptoms.

A new strain of swine flu has been detected in a person in the UK for the first time and close contacts are being monitored to determine its potential to spread among humans, the country’s health authorities reported in London.

The UK Health Security Agency (HSA) said the virus strain found in pigs was detected in a person with mild respiratory symptoms after a routine test at a general practitioner (GP) surgery was analysed in a lab.

While investigations are underway to determine the source of the infection, the close contacts of the individual who has since fully recovered are being monitored.

“This is the first time we have detected this virus in humans in the UK, though it is very similar to viruses that have been detected in pigs,” said Dr Meera Chand, Incident Director at the UKHSA.

“We are working rapidly to trace close contacts and reduce any potential spread.

In accordance with established protocols, investigations are underway to learn how the individual acquired the infection and to assess whether there are any further associated cases,” she said.

The Indian-origin microbiologist stressed that routine flu surveillance and genome sequencing led to the early detection of the new virus strain named Influenza A(H1N2)v.

It is similar to flu viruses currently circulating in pigs in Britain and the UKHSA said it is working closely with partner agencies to determine the characteristics of the pathogen and assess the risk to human health.

“We know that some diseases of animals can be transferred to humans – which is why high standards of animal health, welfare and biosecurity are so important,” said Christine Middlemiss, UKHSA Chief Veterinary Officer.

"Through our animal and human surveillance systems we work together to protect everyone.

In this case we are providing specialist veterinary and scientific knowledge to support the UKHSA investigation.