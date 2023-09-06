Rescue 1122 launches motorbike ambulance service in Peshawar

Motorbike service would ensure timely emergency services during traffic jams and road closures

06 September,2023 03:36 pm

PESHAWAR (APP) - The emergency service Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rescue-1122 on Wednesday started a motorcycle ambulance service in Peshawar with the support of World Health Organization.

Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmed said the motorcycle service would ensure timely emergency services during traffic jams and road closures.

It would act as a first responder as soon as an emergency call is received, he said.

“The motorcycle ambulance was equipped with BP set, glucometer, pulse oximeter, nebulizer, cervical collars, oxygen cylinders, tourniquets, first aid equipment and medicines,” he said.

Dr Khateer said that a Rescue 1122 emergency medical technician would drive the bike and provide medical aid to the sick or injured on the spot.

The DG said that the service would gradually be extended to other districts.

