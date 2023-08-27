Dengue onslaught continues with 18 new cases in Lahore

As many as 83 confirmed cases have been reported in less than a week in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The dengue onslaught remained continued in Lahore as 18 confirmed cases were reported from the city during the last 24 hours.

According to reports, as many as 83 confirmed cases have been reported in less than a week in Lahore. It seems that the deadly virus is causing havoc once again as another patient also lost his life yesterday in Lahore.

More than 30,000 hotspots of dengue were found in the city by the government officials. The health experts have also advised the people to strictly follow the safety measures.

Dengue cases have also crossed the tally of 100 in Rawalpindi last week.

