Dengue cases surpass 100 in Rawalpindi

Two more cases detected during last 24 hours

22 August,2023 04:01 pm

RAWALPINDI (APP) - The dengue cases has reached 101 in Rawalpindi with the arrival of two more patients during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood said that both patients were reported from the Union Council-79 Dhoke Munshi ,Potohar town area.

Presently, 26 patients were admitted to the district’s health facilities, out of which 16 were confirmed cases.

During the last 24 hours, Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered 56 FIRs, issued tickets to 13, sealed eight premises, and a fine of Rs 62,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings and to remove water after rain to prevent the spread of dengue larvae breeding.

He said that staff deployed for the anti-dengue drive had been told that no negligence would be tolerated, adding, 100 percent attendance must be ensured.

Cheema directed the concerned authorities to expedite the anti-dengue surveillance activities to control the growth of dengue larvae by checking the graveyard and other places daily.

In addition, he directed the officials to monitor the dengue teams regularly and update data on dashboards.

