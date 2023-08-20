NIH confirms positive case of monkeypox in Rawalpindi

The patient is currently hospitalized for management in Rawalpindi

20 August,2023 10:20 am

(Web Desk) - Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination has confirmed one positive case of monkeypox in Rawalpindi.

According to the National Institute of Health, the patient is currently hospitalized for management in Rawalpindi, where he is receiving appropriate care.

A team from the NIH, under the ministry of National Health Services, is conducting epidemiological investigations and contact tracing.

The NIH said there is no risk of further spread of the disease in Pakistan for the time being.

