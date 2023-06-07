Almond milk yogurt or dairy-based? Here's which one is better for you

Almond yogurt is significantly richer in nutrients

07 June,2023 08:39 am

ISLAMABAD, (ONLINE) - When it comes to its nutrient density, almond milk yogurt comes out ahead compared to dairy-based yogurt, says research out of the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Astrid D’Andrea, the food science major who led the study, noted in her report that plant-based yogurts do have some deficits when compared to dairy, such as less protein, calcium, and potassium.

However, overall, almond yogurt is significantly richer in nutrients while also having less total sugar and sodium and more fiber than dairy yogurt.

Comparing plant-based yogurt to dairy yogurt

To arrive at their conclusions, D’Andrea and her team compiled nutritional information for a total of 612 yogurt products. Among the types of yogurt products examined were full-fat dairy, low and nonfat dairy, coconut, almond, cashew, and oat.

The researchers used the Nutrient Rich Foods (NRF) index to assign scores for the nutrient density of each yogurt in order to compare desirable nutrients — such as protein, fiber, and calcium — as well as those that people would want to reduce, including saturated fat, total sugar, and sodium.

The products were then ranked from highest to lowest nutrient density. Coming out on top was almond, followed by oat, low and nonfat dairy, full-fat dairy, cashew, and coconut.

What consumers can take away from this study

Hannah Whittaker, who is a plant-based pregnancy dietitian and the owner of Bump2baby Nutrition, shared that there are several key findings people can take away from this study.

“Firstly,” she said, “they should be aware that plant-based yogurts generally have lower protein content compared to dairy-contained yogurts.”

The implication of this, according to Whittaker, is that people who rely heavily on yogurt as a protein source should either look into alternative sources of protein or double-check the protein content of their chosen plant-based yogurt to ensure that they getting adequate protein for their needs.

The second thing to consider, according to Whittaker, is that dairy yogurts tend to have more saturated fat compared to plant-based yogurts.

If saturated fat intake is a particular concern for you, especially when it comes to heart health, then you may want to skew your intake toward plant-based yogurts.

“However, it’s essential to read labels,” advised Whittaker, “as some plant-based yogurts may contain added oils or fats that contribute to their overall fat content.”

A third area of concern is sugar content. “This study found that both plant-based and dairy yogurts exhibited variation in sugar content,” she noted. She advises that people be aware of their sugar intake and choose yogurts with minimal or no added sugars, regardless of whether they are plant-based or dairy.

Finally, she said people need to consider their own specific nutritional needs when choosing between plant-based and dairy yogurts.

“Dairy yogurts generally contained higher amounts of calcium and vitamin B12 compared to plant-based yogurts,” she said, noting that calcium is important for bone health while vitamin B12 is involved in nerve function and red blood cell production.

“On the other hand, plant-based yogurts were found to be higher in dietary fiber which is essential for digestive health and can contribute to a feeling of fullness,” said Whittaker.

She concluded by noting that these are all factors to look at, but “it is essential to consider a balanced and diverse diet overall, beyond just yogurt choices.”

The benefits of plant-based eating

Mary Sabat — a registered dietitian, ACE personal trainer, and owner of Body Designs by Mary — explained that eating a more plant-based diet can have numerous benefits, both for your health and for the environment.

“Plant-based diets tend to be rich in nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and fiber while being low in saturated fats and cholesterol,” said Sabat. “By consuming a variety of plant foods, you can obtain a wide range of essential nutrients, including antioxidants, phytochemicals, and beneficial plant compounds.”

According to Sabat, a plant-based diet may be able to reduce your risk for several chronic conditions, including:

• heart disease

• type 2 diabetes

• certain cancers

• obesity

In addition, it can help with digestion and weight management.

A plant-based diet is also more environmentally sustainable, she said. “Plant-based diets generally have a lower carbon footprint and require fewer natural resources than animal-based diets.”

“By shifting toward a plant-based diet, you can help reduce the environmental impact of food production and contribute to a more sustainable future,” Sabat concluded.