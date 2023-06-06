Loss of appetite and swollen belly?

ISLAMABAD, (Online) - People quite often complain of feeling of fullness or a tight abdomen (loosely termed as swollen belly) either due to visual distention of belly or because their clothes feel too tight around the middle.

This distention can be a true swelling as in case of fluid in abdomen also known as ascites or presence of a mass. But most often, what is referred to is increase in air/ gas in stomach and /or intestines also known as bloating. While we all get bloated from time to time, particularly after heavy meals or consuming foods that produce more gas in the body like dairy products, cabbage, lentils, beer, carbonated beverages, chewing gums and many more. Few medications can also cause bloating as a side effect, such as sleeping pills, sedatives and antidepressants. But if bloating is accompanied by other symptoms, particularly loss of appetite, it could mean that there is some serious health problem.

Dwarka says, “Loss of appetite and a swollen belly can be significant indicators of a wide variety of gastrointestinal diseases. Food infections, chronic constipation, lactose intolerance, gastritis and peptic ulcers are few such common gastrointestinal diseases. Patients with these diseases may also present with pain in the abdomen, bowel disturbances, nausea and/ or vomiting. Other common causes of these symptoms are irritable bowel syndrome, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, celiac disease, hookworm infections, giardiasis and gastroesophageal reflux disease. Each of these diseases have different markers that can help with diagnosis and treatment.”

These symptoms of loss of appetite and swollen belly could also be an indicator of serious illness like intestinal obstruction and gastroparesis. Patients with these diseases present with severe pain in the abdomen, recurrent vomiting, constipation and obstipation along with abdominal fullness and loss of appetite. A bloated stomach that lasts longer than 2 weeks after taking medications, weight loss, pale skin, loss of appetite and yellowing of the skin can be warning signs of cancer, including ovarian, colon, stomach, and pancreatic cancers.

There are some non-gastrointestinal conditions, in which people can have these symptoms. Most common of these is fatty liver which may be because of many reasons like alcohol, obesity, diabetes, viruses etc. Other non GI causes are thyroid disorders, congestive heart failure (CHF), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pregnancy especially in first trimester and PMS (premenstrual syndrome).

People should consult a Gastroenterologist if they have experienced persistent bloating and loss of appetite for 2 weeks or more; with or without other red flag signs like unexplained weight loss, persistent or severe abdominal pain, blood in their urine or stool, changes in the color or frequency of bowel movements, or feeling full quickly. Your doctor would have a detailed evaluation of associated symptoms and medical history along with various blood, stool, urine, imaging tests, endoscopy and/ or colonoscopy. Treatment of these diseases varies by diagnosis but broadly includes medications, lifestyle changes, as well as endoscopic or surgical interventions. Pain relievers, immunosuppressant medications, dietary modification and antibiotics can be prescribed to treat abdominal pain and inflammation associated with these diseases. More serious conditions, such as an intestinal blockage or cancer, may require surgery.

In addition to following the doctor's recommended treatment plan, taking simple steps at home may help relieve your symptoms. This involves dietary changes, such as avoiding excessive caffeine and increasing fiber, or monitoring and avoiding foods that trigger IBS. Eating slowly and sitting upright afterward can also help lower your risk of indigestion. Avoid overeating, increase your water intake and regular exercises are the other measures that help alleviate the symptoms.

Loss of appetite and swollen belly can be signs of a variety of gastrointestinal and systemic diseases. It is important for those experiencing these symptoms to seek medical attention, as early diagnosis and treatment of these diseases can often provide the best outcome.