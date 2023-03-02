Lilly will give $25 for insulin and 70% off some list pricing

90% of US insulin market is dominated by Lilly, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk; Shares of Lilly were up 1.3%

(Reuters) - Eli Lilly & Co said on Wednesday that the list pricing for its two most frequently prescribed insulin medications Humalog and Humulin would be reduced by 70 percent, starting in the fourth quarter of this year.

The Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company will also reduce the cost of its Lispro insulin injection to $25 per vial and broaden the scope of its insulin value program, making it possible for around 85 percent of US pharmacies to now accept the $35 cap that now applies to select insulin.

The action comes as US President Joe Biden has campaigned to expand the $35 restriction on out-of-pocket expenditures for insulin provided to beneficiaries of the government's Medicare health program to most People. Several politicians have also suggested they would support this initiative with legislation.

The adjustments may make it easier for two million individuals to afford the life-saving medication. Notwithstanding the fact that many individuals including 3.3 million Medicare recipients currently spend $35 or less per month for insulin, 1 in 5 persons with private insurance and the 17% of insulin users who lack insurance stand to gain from this.

90 percent of the insulin market in the United States is dominated by Eli Lilly, Sanofi and Novo Nordisk. Shares of Lilly were up 1.3 percent to $315.30.

Sanofi stated that its patient support programs cap out-of-pocket costs for the majority of insured patients to $15 per month while uninsured patients might pay $35 per month. However, Sanofi made no mention of whether the price will decrease to $25 after Lilly. A request for comment from Novo did not receive a prompt response.

According to some observers, the corporation was attempting to outpace politicians. "It clearly looks they were reacting to the increased odds that Congress is going to regulate insulin pricing," said Brian Gardner, Chief Washington policy strategist at Stifel Investment Company.

