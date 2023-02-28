Negative effects of sleeplessness for one night

28 February,2023 08:06 pm

Dunya News (Web Desk) – What do you think happens when people do not fall asleep for one night? If the answer is that people do not have severe face effects, then you might not be pleased to read that there are deadly consequences for this behavior.

As per the journal of neuroscience, the test was conducted on the people sleeping less and those who do not sleep at all. It was revealed that the lack or less sleep has damaging effects on the age of the brain.

In this research, 134 people, divided into two groups, are surveyed and tests were revealed.

One group who do not sleep at all was the most affected. This group sees an average increase in the age of their brain from one to two years.

The other group was of those people who sleep less and their brain health was not affected much due to less than the normal sleep required.

