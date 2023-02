Concerns grow in Kolkata as Adenovirus claims lives of at least three children

Concerns grow in Kolkata as Adenovirus claims lives of at least three children

Three children have died due to the infection.

28 February,2023 01:50 pm

Kolkata, (EFE/EPA) - Government doctors and health officers organized Tuesday a health checkup and treatment camp to combat Adenovirus cases in the Indian city of Kolkata.

Flu-like symptoms and fever in children have been reported in Kolkata and other cities of the state.

Media reported that three children have died due to the infection.