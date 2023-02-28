22 people died in cholera outbreak post-quake in northwest Syria -civil defence

28 February,2023

AMMAN (Reuters) - The Syrian opposition-run civil defence said on Tuesday 22 people had died from an outbreak of cholera in the northwestern region in the aftermath of the devastating quake that hit Turkey and Syria.



The Western-backed main rescuer in the border region that has been hardest hit within Syria, which cited medical bodies, said there were also another 568 cases of infection as a result of the widespread damage to water systems and infrastructure.