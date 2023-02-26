Coronavirus affects more than 1.5 million Pakistanis so far

26 February,2023 06:10 pm

LAHORE (Dunya Investigation Cell) – Coronavirus that created insurmountable challenges for the health systems of the world claimed the lives of millions of people across the world. The health systems of the low-income nations like Pakistan, has come even more under stress.

The Covid-19 has affected 1,576,795 people in Pakistan so far in which 30,641 lost their lives and almost 1,545,651 reclaimed their health.

As per the data available, the Covid test of the 30.1 million people have taken place and, right now, the active cases are 503.

In 2021, 815,000 Covid-19 cases were registered in which 18,822 people lost their lives and 787,843 recovered and this year 10,005 cases were active.

In 2022, 280,409 cases registerd and 1409 people succumbed to the deadly effects of this disease and 272,252 became healthy and among these cases, 6,448 cases are active.

Importantly, the first Covid-19 case in Pakistan was registered on 26 February, 2020 when the coronavirus test came positive in Karachi and Islamabad. The first death was reported on 18 March and with that the journey of thousands deaths started. On 23 Mrach, 2022, it was the first time since the Covid entry into Pakistan that no Covid case was registered.

In terms of provinces, Sindh has been the most affected, the province registered 595,710 Covid-19 cases and 8,376 lost their lives; Punjab stands second in number with 523,774 cases and 13,618 deaths; then, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 222,576 coronavirus cases was also affected; Balochistan was also hit 36,046 cases and 378 deaths.

In Azad Kashmir, 44,341 people were affected and 793 left the mortal world; meanwhile Gilgit Baltistan registered 12093 cases and 191 deaths; Islamabad registered 139,795 cases and 1,031 deaths.

In terms of the waves of Covid-19, the first wave started in April 2020 with 6,795 deaths. The second wave in October 2020. The third wave initiated in March 2021 when the positive percentage of Covid-19 increased to 10 per cent.

To counter the Covid-19 disease, the government started coronavirus vaccination campaign under which 130.2 million have been vaccinated so far. The number pf people who received single dose are 130.9 million while those who received double dose are 50 million.



