Sea lions, birds found dead at bird flu hit Peruvian coast

Birds, sea lions and otters have been found infected or dead at Lima department’s beaches.

26 February,2023 08:37 am

(Reuters) - Peruvian authorities extended the avian flu health emergency on Saturday (February 25) until December 31 after thousands of cases in wild species and a growing number of poultry.

Peru’s Ministry of Agriculture prolonged the health emergency for the H5N1 strain until the end of 2023 as authorities worry the virus could spread beyond the eleven regions where infections have been spotted, the national news agency reported on Saturday.

Personnel from the National Forest and Wildlife Service (SERFOR) conducted swab tests on the animals on Wednesday (February 22) as authorities banned anybody from manipulating any birds that are dead or under suspicion of being infected without wearing personal protective equipment, the national news agency informed.

Peru's National Service of Protected Areas said that at least 716 sea lions have been killed by avian flu.

According to government data, Peru recorded its first case of the virus in birds in November and since then over 63,000 birds have died from the disease.