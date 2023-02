China reports 912 Covid-related hospital deaths from Feb. 3-9

11 February,2023 03:59 pm

SHANGHAI, (Reuters) - There were 912 Covid-related deaths at hospitals in China between Feb. 3 and Feb. 9, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday in a statement.