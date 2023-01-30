Japan will continue to monitor Covid situation in China, govt says

30 January,2023 10:49 am

TOKYO, (Reuters) - Japan will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation in China and deal "flexibly" with border control measures, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday.

The comment came a day after the Chinese embassy in Japan said it had resumed the issuance of ordinary visas for Japanese citizens travelling to the country.

China had stopped issuing visas for Japanese nationals earlier this month after Japan toughened Covid-19 border control rules for travellers coming directly from China.

