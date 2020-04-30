ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s efforts to end polio receive global acknowledgement as the World Health Organization Regional Sub-Committee on Polio Eradication and Outbreak praised Pakistan s historic steps towards polio eradication.

Special Assistant for Health Dr. Faisal Sultan said that the committee members called for intensification of efforts for complete eradication of polio and assured the members that Pakistan was leaving no stone unturned for zero polio transmission.

According to Faisal Sultan, Pakistan is stepping up its efforts in polio-prone districts, and Pakistan is closely monitoring the transmission with Afghanistan.

Ahmed Al-Mandhari, Regional Director, World Health Organization, said that there has been a historic decline in polio cases in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

According to the Ministry of Health, the committee called for a regional public emergency and door-to-door polio campaign to prevent any spread of the polio virus in the region.

The ministry of health has further mentioned that by January 27, 2022, no case of polio had been reported in Pakistan.

The virus lives in the environment and there is a risk of spreading it.