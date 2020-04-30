Out of every four Pakistanis one is diabetic IDF reports

LAHORE (Dunya News) – International Diabetic Federation (IDF) on Friday reported that out of every four people one person battles with the lethal disease of diabetes in Pakistan.

According to details, IDF has reported that after China and India, Pakistan has become the third biggest country with diabetes prone people. As per the stated details, the disease engulfed around 4 hundred thousand lives during the ongoing year in the country.

Meanwhile 26.9 per cent of the adult population of Pakistan is diabetic but is still not diagnosed, the report stated. It is pertinent to mention here that the diabetic patients are also prone to falling prey to heart, kidney, paralysis and other organs-related diseases whereas over-weight, increasing age and obesity are major causes of the disease.