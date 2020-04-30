Stress management is an important skill and it is worth taking the time to manage it.

LAHORE: (Web Desk) - Stress management is an important skill and it is worth taking the time to parent out what works fine for you. Taking care of your thoughts and body can pass a protracted way towards dealing with your stress level and help restore yourself to balance.



Here is what you need to know:



Get enough Sleep: Healthy adults need between 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night. Babies, young children, and teens need even more sleep to enable their growth and development. People over 65 should also get 7 to 8 hours per night.

Eat a balanced diet: Sugar and processed meals can make stress worse.

Exercise frequently: Find movement you revel in that permits you to release tension.

Study deep breathing/relaxation strategies: Try One-Minute stress strategies e.g stretching out for 2-3 min to relax your stiff muscles.

Pay attention to poor self-communication: Do not think of negativity as negative feelings can affect your body and hinders one s ability to function actively.

Meditate: Adopt Mindfulness-primarily based Meditation in your daily life, you can listen to music of your own choice or you can adopt a hobby that can make you feel good e.g. playing guitar or violin. If you have good vocals, you can sing too.

Find isolated areas during the COVID-19 pandemic: Dont risk your life by going into crowded places, stay away from humid areas.

Practice saying "no" to conditions which you are not at ease with and people that add pressure in your life.

Restrict your Caffeine intake: Up to 400 milligrams (mg) of caffeine a day appears to be safe for most healthy adults.

Stay away from alcohol or different pills in an attempt to relieve stress.

Manage your time: You may prioritize your "to-do" list based no longer simply on time but to your power for the assignment.

Laugh: Watch a funny movie with friends. Tune into Netflix, go on birthday parties or try other approaches to connect absolutely.

Take time for relaxation, fun and pursuits: Examine for pleasure, examine a brand-new device, do a craft or follow alongside to a yoga video on YouTube.



