Punjab minister denies tax on Buffalo dung

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Zeeshan Rafique has denied reports claiming that a tax would be imposed on buffalo dung in Punjab, stating that no such decision has been taken.

He clarified that reports suggesting a daily levy of 30 rupees per buffalo are baseless.

While a project to produce biogas from dung under the “Clean Punjab” program is under consideration, no tax will be applied on buffalo waste.

Zeeshan Rafique further stated that no fees will be collected for the cleaning and collection of buffalo waste in dairy colonies, ensuring that local farmers are not burdened by any charges related to sanitation or waste management.

