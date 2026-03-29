Govt rejects reports of smart lockdown to save energy

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Government of Pakistan has declared a viral notification circulating on social media regarding a so-called smart lockdown as fake, urging citizens to avoid sharing unverified information.

According to the Ministry of Information, the document — which claims to outline restrictions and lockdown measures — is not authentic and has been labelled as fabricated. Officials warned that such misinformation can create unnecessary panic and confusion among the public.

The government emphasised that spreading false news can have serious consequences, as even a single irresponsible share may contribute to widespread misunderstanding.

فیک خبروں اور جھوٹی پوسٹس کو شیئر کرنے سے گریز کریں۔



ذمہ دار شہری بنیں، صرف مستند ذرائع پر اعتماد کریں۔



آپ کی ایک شیئر معاشرے میں غلط فہمی پھیلا سکتی ہے۔ #ThinkBeforeYouShare pic.twitter.com/4vGlwFsCXy — Fact Checker MoIB (@FactCheckerMoIB) March 29, 2026

Citizens have been strongly advised to rely only on verified and official sources for updates, particularly on matters of public importance.

The Ministry further appealed to the public to act responsibly on social media and play their part in promoting accurate information in the national interest.