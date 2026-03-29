DRAP rejects claims of increase in essential drug prices

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has refuted reports claiming a rise in the prices of essential medicines, terming them inaccurate and misleading.

In an official statement, a DRAP spokesperson clarified that there has been no increase in the prices of essential drugs, including insulin and other life-saving medicines. The authority confirmed that no approvals for price hikes have been granted in recent months.

The spokesperson stressed that pharmaceutical companies cannot independently raise the prices of medicines listed as essential, as these are strictly regulated by DRAP. The authority is also actively monitoring the market to ensure the continued availability of these medicines.

Furthermore, DRAP has issued two important advisories to pharmaceutical companies, urging them to secure multiple sources for raw materials and maintain sufficient inventory. This step aims to minimize the risk of shortages amid potential disruptions in the global supply chain.

DRAP reaffirmed its commitment to protecting public interest by ensuring stable prices and uninterrupted supply of essential medicines nationwide.

