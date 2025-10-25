Industry ministry denies imposing temporary ban on mutton and beef exports

Industry Ministry refuted reports of a temporary ban on mutton and beef exports, confirming no such proposal is under consideration.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Ministry of Industries and Production has denied reports claiming a temporary ban on the export of mutton and beef.

According to the ministry, no proposal regarding a temporary restriction on meat exports is under consideration. The ministry added that such a proposal might have been discussed at the provincial level.

Officials from the Ministry of Industries and Production stated that no such suggestion has been formally communicated by any province. The ministry further mentioned that Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar is actively working to increase exports.

It was also noted that Haroon Akhtar Khan chaired a meeting today focused on enhancing exports, and the federal government is not in favor of imposing any ban on meat exports.

Earlier, it had been reported that authorities in Lahore decided to provide meat at affordable prices to the public. In this context, sources within the Ministry of Production had mentioned that a proposal was being considered to temporarily ban the export of mutton, beef, eggs, and chicken to stabilize local supply and prices.

