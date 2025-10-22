Khaby Lame targeted by fake car crash reports on social media

False social media reports claiming TikTok star Khaby Lame died in a car accident have been debunked by fact-checkers confirming he is alive and well.

ROME (Web Desk) – Reports circulating on social media platforms claiming that globally popular TikTok star Khaby Lame died in a car crash have turned out to be false.

In recent days, posts on platforms including YouTube, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) went viral alleging that the Senegal-born Italian influencer had been killed in a traffic accident. Some users even shared images of a wrecked vehicle, wrongly attributing them to the TikTok celebrity.

However, fact-checking organisations including Reuters and Snopes have since confirmed that there is no verified report or credible evidence of any such accident involving Lame. Investigations found that the claims originated from clickbait websites and phishing pages designed to attract online traffic through sensational content.

Close sources later confirmed that Khaby Lame is alive and in good health. The misleading posts, they said, appear to have been deliberately circulated to gain engagement on social media.

Lame, who was born in Senegal and raised in Italy, rose to worldwide fame during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 after losing his job. His silent, expressive comedy videos mocking overly complicated life hacks quickly gained massive popularity. Today, he is known as the most-followed TikTok creator, with over 160 million followers across the platform.