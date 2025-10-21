NDMA rules out drought, record cold in Pakistan

NDMA says Pakistan will see below-normal rainfall but no drought or record cold; only mild dryness expected in parts of Balochistan.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - While reports circulate about record cold and severe drought in Pakistan this year, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has clarified that although rainfall will be below normal, there is no likelihood of drought or record-breaking cold.

According to the NDMA, Pakistan is expected to receive less rainfall than usual this year, but drought conditions are not anticipated. Snowfall in the northern areas will also be lower; however, due to 23% above-average monsoon rains, there will be no shortage of water during the winter season. Only a few regions of Balochistan may experience mild drought conditions.

The NDMA stated that mild meteorological drought is expected in Kharan, Chagai, and Washuk-Noshki, but overall, widespread drought is not expected in the coming days. Due to the La Niña phenomenon, Pakistan will not experience record cold this year, although December and January are likely to be colder than usual.

Officials added that slightly colder and drier weather may be felt, with temperatures expected to drop further in December and January. Reduced rainfall will also worsen air quality, increasing the risk of various diseases.

