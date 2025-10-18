Veteran newscaster Ishrat Fatima addresses death rumours

Rumours of Ishrat Fatima’s death went viral; she later denied them, confirming she is alive and in good health.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Reports of the death of renowned Pakistani newscaster Ishrat Fatima spread rapidly on social media; however, she later strongly denied these rumours herself.

Earlier in the morning, social media was flooded with claims that the former PTV newscaster Ishrat Fatima had passed away, causing concern among her fans.

Senior anchor Tausiq Haider later released a video message clarifying that Ishrat Fatima was perfectly fine and that he had spoken to her via video call.

Subsequently, Ishrat Fatima issued her own video message, explaining that she had just returned home after hosting a program at Radio Pakistan when she suddenly began receiving numerous phone calls.

She said the first call was from Tausiq Haider, who informed her that news of her death was circulating on social media. “At first, I was frightened,” she said, “but then I felt grateful to Allah that I am safe and well.”

Ishrat Fatima added that she believes life and death are realities. “Death is inevitable,” she said. “I only pray that Allah grants me an easy passing without pain, and I have one wish—to perform Hajj in my father’s name.”