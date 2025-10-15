Afghan government's claim of capturing Pakistani Army tanks turns out to be fake

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Afghan Taliban government’s spokesman’s baseless claim about seizing Pakistani Army tanks has been exposed.

According to security sources, a strong and decisive counteraction by the Pakistan Army has left the Afghan Taliban in disarray. After suffering heavy human and material losses, the defeated Afghan Taliban have resorted to spreading false propaganda.

Sources stated that the Afghan Taliban spokesman attempted to spread lies by sharing a propaganda post on social media, trying to give the impression that a T-55 tank had been captured from the Pakistani Army.

Security sources clarified that the Russian-made T-55 tank is, in fact, used by the Afghan Taliban themselves. The Pakistan Armed Forces effectively repelled the Taliban attack.

The sources further added that despite the Afghan Taliban’s false propaganda, the Pakistan Army remains steadfast and determined in the defense of the nation.

